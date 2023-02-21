RiverWorks hosts three days of free ice and roller skating for winter recess

Families are invited to skate for free from noon - 5 p.m. on February 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you prefer the outdoor ice rink or the indoor roller rink, you're invited to lace up your skates and celebrate winter along the Buffalo River over the next three days.

Independent Health is sponsoring three days of free ice and roller skating at Buffalo RiverWorks for "winter recess," while many Western New York students are out of school for February break.

The skating sessions run from noon - 5 p.m. on February 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. During the event, there will also be discounts on roller and ice skate rentals and admission to the RiverWorks ropes course.