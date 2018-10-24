Kate Welshofer is mad, and she's mad at something involving pizza so you know it's bad.

It al starts with Teddy Bollinger from Tuscon, Arizona. Teddy just turned 6 years old. I'm not mad at him.

Teddy's mom, Silvina Mazzini, invited all 32 of his classmates to his birthday party at a pizza place. Only two of them RSVP'd that they couldn't come. Then, on the day of the party, no one showed up.

It was supposed to be his first big birthday party.

I'm still not mad about any of that.

I'm mad that, rather than using her brain, and more importantly, her heart as an adult human lady, This woman set out 30 place settings in the pizza place and had her disappointed six-year-old pose at the empty table. She then proceeded to share it on social media and then with a local news anchor in hopes he'd share it on social media to get people to wish Teddy Happy Birthday.

And now we're talking about it in Buffalo.

And Teddy and his mom will be attending his first NBA game as special guests of Phoenix Suns.

And a radio station and the pizza place threw Teddy another party.

And as the story spreads more and more people are offering more and more.

Mazzini had to set up a P.O. Box for people to send birthday cards.

She commented on Facebook that it's "just crazy" all the attention this is getting adding they're trying to figure out how manage a trip to Disneyland for Teddy.

Hint, Hint.

In one news report she addressed the question of this all being a scam saying it is not and that "they never asked for anything."

Which I suppose is true if you ignore the part where she asked the news anchor to share the photo.

Part of me feels guilty for even talking about this story. I'm mad that Teddy's sad moment got blown up for the whole world to see and yet here we are. So goes the world of What's Trending.

As I always acknowledge, I am not a parent, but I do have a question. Am I off base to think that, if all this unfolded the way Mazzini said it did, maybe when she realized no one was going to attend the party she should have recalculated a bit to focus on Teddy rather than look for the opportunity for attention? Or, am I being too cynical? Is this just the world we live in where everything goes on social media?

I'd be interested to hear your take on this story. Get in touch.

And really quick because I've spent so much time being mad about this story, I barely had the time to tell you that Chik-fil-a is now testing out mac and cheese. It's only at six locations right now but it is getting rave reviews so stay tuned it could become a permanent addition to the menu,

