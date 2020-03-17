BUFFALO, N.Y. — From virtual music performances and drawing classes to live streaming workouts, there's a lot you can do to inform, educate and entertain your family while social distancing at home.

Here are some examples:

The Metropolitan Opera will live-stream some of the greatest past performances at 7:30 p.m. each night on their website. The performances will be available until the next afternoon. Find them here, or on the opera's app for Apple, Amazon, Roku, or Samsung Smart TV

Educators around the world are offering resources for parents and children who have shifted to home learning, including Scholastic, which released a Free Virtual Learning Resource Center

Many museums, including The Louvre, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and The Guggeinheim Museum have virtual tours for guests around the world to enjoy. Find a full list with this story .

For artistic children, Kennedy Center Artist-In-Residence Mo Willems is hosting a live drawing session at noon each day. Old sessions will also be available and archived here.

Fitness studios are offering virtual live workouts whenever possible, including Revolution Buffalo Indoor Cycling studio, which will be sharing them live on Instagram each day at 11 a.m.

If you're feeling healthy enough to leave your home for some fresh air, local parks and playgrounds are open. In an Instagram post, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy said, "while we advise park users to respect social distancing and personal hygiene, the Conservancy reminds you of the amazing value of open greenspace."

