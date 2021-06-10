Remarkable scenery, history on display at Dunkirk Lighthouse

The property overlooks Lake Erie in Chautauqua County. The popular ghost tours are sold out for 2021, but they will return next year.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County, a gorgeous site on a bluff provides fantastic views and an informative trip in Western New York's past.

The Dunkirk Lighthouse has overlooked the lake since the early 19th century. The guided tours allow patrons to see what life was like for the lighthouse keeper a century ago. The adjacent house's second floor is now a military museum.

The popular ghost tours are sold out for 2021, but they will return next year. The site closes for the season after October.

