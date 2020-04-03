BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Patrick's Day is a big deal in Buffalo, and the celebration starts on Saturday, when the Shamrock Run will bring thousands of festive racers to the First Ward.

The 8K race is a fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Association on Republic Street. This will be the 42nd year for the race.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 4,500 runners signed up. The race's executive director told 2 On Your Side he expected a few more to sign up throughout the week. The race can accommodate more than 6,000 runners.

Packet pickup for runners will take place at the Old First Ward Community Center from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Friday, as well as Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. The race takes off at noon on Saturday.

For more details or to register, click here.

