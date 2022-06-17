Reggae show will raise money for East Side community

Proceeds from Mighty Mystic's album release party will go to organizations that are serving familes on Buffalo's East Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The reggae beats and the island vibes will be flowing on Chippewa Friday night.

Mighty Mystic is an internationally-known reggae artist and also the younger brother of the Prime Minister of Jamaica. He's teaming up with childhood friend and local Western New York businessman, Robert Grant, for an album release party at Rec Room on Friday. Grant is the founder of WNY Merchant Consulting, and also a rapper who performs using the name O'Mega Red.

Grant is hosting the show, and decided to use it as an opportunity to serve Buffalo's East Side community following the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on May 14th. Proceeds will go to the Buffalo Together Fun and Hope Rises, two organizations that are helping families in the neighborhood in the wake of the tragedy.

"At the end of the day, I think that's ultimately what matters. When people come together for one cause, under the umbrella of love and compassion and unity," Mighty Mystic said. "I think beautiful things come from that, and that's ultimately what reggae music is all about."

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and the show goes until 10 p.m.