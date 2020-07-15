Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation seeking ideas for unconventional outdoor play spaces

Winning ideas from the "Play Everywhere" Challenge will start popping up around Western New York in 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — These days, families are looking for options that make it easy for kids to get outside and play. A design challenge from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is putting unconventional outdoor play spaces in communities that may have been overlooked for traditional playgrounds in the past.

The Play Everywhere challenge is calling for creative ideas that make it easier for families to incorporate play into every day moments. Past winning designs have included an outdoor summer sled hill, and a sound and music garden, putt putt courses and more.

The goal is to help kids get active in sports and recreation, no matter if they have access to organized leagues or playgrounds.

"In Western New York only about 14% of kids get the recommended amount of physical activity that the CDC recommends which is an hour a day," said Jim Boyle, V.P. of Programs and Communications for the Foundation. "So it's a really scary number and it has all sorts of impact for kids downstream. Kids that are more physical active are more likely to go to college. They do better in school. They're more likely to raise active kids. So, it's really important for communities to get kids out and about and active, and we think that this challenge is a great way to do that. "

The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation is partnering with the national playground non-profit Kaboom to provide a million dollars in funding for the project.

The grants for each playspace will range from $10,000-$80,000.