Radio host Ted Shredd opens up about COVID-19 battle

The co-anchor of Shredd and Ragan is encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible after a difficult battle with COVID.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular and long-time local radio personality has quite a story to tell after spending weeks battling COVID-19.

Ted Shredd is a co-host of the 103.3 "The Edge" morning show Shredd and Ragan. He has also been a regular for years on the Variety Kids Telethon on WGRZ.

In late April he let his fans know on social media what he was going through. He had just received his first COVID vaccine when he had what he thought were the normal side effects, but they continued and got worse, much worse.

He was admitted to Buffalo General Hospital and put on oxygen and a cocktail of drugs. His breathing became even more labored, his doctors feared the worst and suggested an experimental drug called Tocilizumab. He made an amazing turnaround and 3 days later he was discharged ahead of schedule.

"What I went through, I wouldn't wish that on anybody," Shredd told Daybreak's Pete Gallivan. "I mean if I could have had the vaccination a little bit earlier and avoided this, life would have been a whole lot better."

Shredd says that his doctors were discussing the possibility of putting him on a ventilator.

"I mean you can roll the dice, but man, if it hits you it's nasty and why take the chance when there's a vaccination there for you."