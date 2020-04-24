BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirteen local bands are teaming up with 13 local non-profit organizations to give Western New York a new virtual concert experience this weekend. The virtual event will take place on Rise Collaborative and Unite by Night's social media channels.

Throughout each performance, viewers will be able to donate directly to the charities and tip the musicians, to help people from both industries get through the during the uncertain financial times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artists and music groups have each pre-recorded a set from their homes while socially distancing. The videos have been edited to include fun facts about the artist as well as information about the non-profits. Some of the acts include Kerry Fey, Zak Ward, Luminal Space Ensemble and Humble Braggers. The list of organizations they're giving support to include the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Kevin Guest House, WNY Books Arts Center and Buffalo String Works.

"These non-profits are full of people that believe in this community, and support some of the most vulnerable populations in the community, and they do amazing and very very important work," said Emily Perryman of Unite by Night, a local startup that supports nonprofits.

"Whenever you're feeling awful about COVID-19, you're usually turning to a classic playlist of yours, so that's part of this too," said Kevin Heffernan of Rise Collaborative. "To provide a bit of a distraction, but also give thanks to those artists who give you that respite from all of this."

You can watch the event beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 on the following social media platforms:

For more information, check out the Facebook Event.

RELATED: How 2 Learn: Expert tips for at-home haircuts and color

RELATED: Buffalo Earth Week goes virtual with online challenges

RELATED: Local boutique launches 'Comfort Project' to gift nurses with cozy robes & PJ's