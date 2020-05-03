BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students and professionals are coming together to celebrate their accomplishments in an educational architecture program in the city of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Architecture Foundation's annual "Architecture + Education" exhibit will open to the public on Friday, March 6 at Eleven Twenty Projects.



The program connects more than 240 students in Buffalo Public Schools with architects and designers from 12 local firms, as well as University at Buffalo architecture students. Over several months, the students and their mentors work together on subjects including math, science, history, art, and technology. The four-month program is designed to give students a better understanding and awareness of the their architectural surroundings.

This year’s participating schools included PS #32 Bennett Park Montessori, PS 37 Futures Prep, PS 50 North Park Community, PS 92 B.U.I.L.D. Community, and PS #212 Leonardo da Vinci High School.

This year's exhibit will be on display for the public during the following days and times:

March 6: 5 - 7pm

March 7: 10 - 4pm

March 8: 10 - 4pm

March 13: 3 - 7pm

March 14: 10 - 4pm

March 15: 11 - 2pm

For more information, visit www.buffaloarchitecture.org.

