'Pretty Woman' comes to Shea's with big Broadway names as the leads

Olivia Valli, granddaughter of Frankie Valli, plays Vivian in the touring production. While Adam Pascal, known for originating Roger in RENT, plays Edward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Pretty Woman: The Musical" is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center this week, and let's just say it would be a big mistake if you miss it.

The show features all your favorite scenes and iconic lines from the movie, with songs by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. It also stars two familiar names any Broadway fan will recognize.

Adam Pascal, known for originating Roger in "RENT," plays Edward. He briefly appeared in the Broadway production "Pretty Woman" before the pandemic, and says he's thrilled to revisit the role.

"It's very similar to the movie in the sense that you know, the creators were well aware of the iconic moments in the movie, the iconic scenes, the iconic lines, and so they tried to stay true to all of that as best they could," Pascal told 2 On Your Side.

"You have to reframe, reorganize, and reimagine to a certain extent, the story for the stage and to be able to incorporate all this incredible music. It has all those moments that people remember, that they want, but it's also presented in a way that's a fresh new take on it, with this Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance music, which is awesome."

Pascal's co-star is Olivia Valli, granddaughter of Frankie Valli, as Vivian. While she may be a Jersey girl, Valli told 2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall she has a special place in her heart for the Buffalo audience.

"I performed here in 2017 in 'Wicked' and I was covering Elphaba at the time, so that was a lot of fun," she said. "But to be here as a principal is really full circle. It's amazing to travel across the country and be back at theaters that I always wanted to be a principal in, and Shea's is one of those."

Valli says she had only seen the movie once before she was cast, but now feels the role fits her like a glove. She added that while her grandfather hadn't seen the show yet, he was planning on being in the audience when the tour stops in Los Angeles next year.