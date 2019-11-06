BUFFALO, N.Y. — You've probably seen them all over your social media feeds or maybe received one as a party favor. Succulents have become so popular in the gardening industry, there's now a new store devoted to them in Amherst.

"They're really easy to care for. It's extremely difficult to kill a succulent," says Kristin Metzen, owner of Life is Succulent, which opened on Eggert Road near Main Street in April. "The primary thing is if you over water them. You want to just kind of let them go for a while. They thrive on neglect."

Another reason succulents work well for plant lovers who live in Western New York is because they're best when kept indoors.

"I would recommend if you do want to put your succulents outside, usually from June to September is good, and put them in shade. Even though they are sun loving plants, with our climate, they're not used to being outside, so they can get sunburned, just like we can," said Metzen.

"Life is Succulent" is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12-7pm at 1249 Eggert Road.