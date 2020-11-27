Plant-your-own Christmas tree farm opens in Boston, NY

Owner Ken Germain opened Patricia's Tree Farm in honor of his mother, who loved having a live tree for Christmas.

BOSTON, N.Y. — A new Christmas tree farm in the Southtowns wants to help families create a new tradition together. As long as they have the patience.

At Patricia's Tree Farm in Boston, you plant your own tree as a sapling, then watch it grow over 5-7 years before you can cut it down and take it home for Christmas.

Owner Ken Germain opened the farm this fall in honor of his mother, Patricia.

Patricia passed away two years ago, shortly after Christmas, which was her favorite holiday. She taught her children the importance of having a live tree.

"She was definitely adamant about making sure it had to be a real tree. Every year we had to go out and get a real tree, whether it was going to cut one down together or bringing it to the lot," Germain told 2 On Your Side. "So I think that would be a surprise to her, but I think she's looking down and really going to help me with the process of taking care of the tress and growing them. So I have a guardian angel taking care of everyone's trees."

How It Works:

Pick a tree package from Patricia's website. They'll set your lot up for you before you get there, with a souvenir shovel to take home. Patricia's will trim the trees throughout the year, and even send you a postcard from your tree each Christmas so you can see the progress. Packages range from about $75-$90 dollars each, depending on how many trees you purchase.

Tree Giveaway for Healthcare Workers & First Responders:

Patricia's is giving away 40 trees to healthcare workers and first responders to celebrate their first season.