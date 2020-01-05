BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major fundraiser for the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, and a chance for Western New Yorkers to have access to some unique plants for their own gardens is making some changes in light of social distancing mandates.

While the Great Plant Sale is going to look a little different this spring, it's living on as a way to connect with the gardens while they're closed to the public. Pre-sale orders for the sale are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

Typically, the pickup day for the plants coincides with a big weekend long celebration at the gardens, with many more plants available for walk-up customers. For the first time ever, that portion of the sale will also take place completely online, with a second curbside pickup day at the end of May.

Vice President Erin Grajek says it's a good opportunity to freshen up your own outdoor spaces, while supporting the gardens as they are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We do know that the public is super anxious to get plants, and get out in their yard and plant things," she told 2 On Your Side. "Our plant sale is a very important revenue generator for the Botanical Gardens. As a non-profit, we really depend on the funds from that sale. So we put our heads together, we said, we have to get this stuff online. We don't want it to go to waste. People are waiting for it, they're emailing us about it."

You can place your order for the sale through this link.

RELATED: Learn how to fill your indoor and outdoor spaces with plants

RELATED: Learn How 2 Plant Your Own Herbs and Vegetables

RELATED: Buffalo's Cherry Blossom Festival replaced with special digital program