'Little pillows of love': Preparing for Pierogi Fest this weekend

The Saturday event at The Terrace restaurant is nearly sold out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin O'Neill celebrated a Western New York favorite delicacy and promoted a fun event in a few days.

It's going to be a party. Even if you're not a fan of the popular dish, Pierogi Fest will have music and a bar this Saturday, April 1. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Terrace in Delaware Park in Buffalo. Twelve different varieties of pierogi from Western New York restaurants will be there.

Among the interviewees Wednesday morning was "Pierogi Pete." His giant pierogi costume has been popular online and at Bills games. Pete describes pierogis as "pillows of love," and he is working hard on debuting a new restaurant bearing his name.

Tickets are $30 apiece. You get 12 tickets for pierogi you get to try each of the different varieties, ranging from fruit-filled to banana pepper, plus a polka band and a full bar on location.