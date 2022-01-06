Petal Pusher celebrates grand opening of permanent Allentown location

Petal Pusher is now open at 15 Allen Street for build-your-own bouquets and beverages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest Western New York business that started as a mobile concept that grew into a permanent brick and mortar is now open.

Petal Pusher is a flower business owned by Samantha Reidy. For the past few summers, she has driven her turquoise Volkswagen truck all over town, bringing build-your-own fresh flower bouquets farmer's markets, fairs, and festivals.

Now, her storefront is open at 15 Allen Street. It's part floral shop, part bar.

"I never wanted to be a traditional florist," Reidy said. "I always wanted it to be a place where you come and stay a while. So you can make a bouquet, come in, have a glass of wine, have an iced tea. Sit at the bar, sit on the couch, just hang out for a while and enjoy yourself."

Petal Pusher is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.