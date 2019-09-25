BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at Pembroke Intermediate School wore name tags to class Tuesday. On Wednesday, they'll be wearing their favorite T-shirts. It's all to get them to start conversations with classmates they might not normally talk to.

Pembroke is one of the thousands of schools across the country holding a "Start with Hello" theme week this week. The initiative from the Sandy Hook Promise Organization aims at promoting social inclusion and acceptance.

The third through sixth graders at Pembroke Intermediate are already familiar with these concepts. They learn about topics like mindfulness all year long, in their weekly wellness classes.

"They learn about okay, 'how do I feel? How am I doing in my intellectual health?' They actually use those words," said Physical Education and Wellness Teacher Katie Dylag. "'So it's really neat. They truly understand it, because they're doing it."

Pembroke added its wellness room and curriculum last year, when New York State passed mental health legislation for public schools.

Pembroke's "Start with Hello" week will officially ends on Friday. Teachers will have a race across the auditorium in a different pair of shoes, to give the kids perspective. Teachers and administrators hope this is a kickoff to a school year full of these practices.