Pembroke teacher incorporates Bills lessons into the classroom

Arron Brown does a weekly Twitter challenge to raise money for Lorenzo Alexander's ACES Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most 80's and 90's kids from Buffalo probably remember how big of a deal it was to celebrate Bills pride while at school during the Super Bowl era. Now a new generation of young fans are getting to experience that feeling. It's the case for Arron Brown's sixth graders at Pembroke Intermediate School in Corfu.

Brown is a huge Bills fan, and says the team has brought both excitement and a distraction from the worries of the world to school this year. Students dress up in their team gear every day, do Bills-themed artwork, and stopping to talk to their teachers in the hallway about their favorite players.

Following the Bills has been a big part of being in Mr. Brown's class for several years now. He developed a close connection with Lorenzo Alexander before he retired from the team, and the former player has made several visits to Brown's class over the years. The tradition continued virtually this year.

Each week before a game, Mr. Brown does a Twitter challenge with Lorenzo and his students to raise money for Alexander's Aces Foundation.

"You look at the Bills and they're nothing but positivity," Mr. Brown told 2 On Your Side. "They've talked about the process and doing things the right way, bringing people in who are great character people and great teammates, and when you take that and bring that into the school about what we have to do as a school what we have to be as a classroom, it really is a great lesson."

So far this season, Mr. Brown has raised $160 dollars the ACES foundation, which pairs young people with mentors in their community.