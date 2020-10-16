Pembroke community members to put on fundraiser Saturday for family who lost fiancé, father

36-year-old Brien Tyoe passed away in September from a rare cancer that normally affects children. He leaves behind a fiancé and four kids.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — We all have defining moments in our lives, but rarely do we ever see them coming.

Perhaps the biggest one for Marla Mugler, was when she saw a new coworker at Crazy Cheap Cars in Oakfield seven years ago.

"I was just like 'oh who's that salesman? We don't get good looking ones like that. Who's that,'" Mugler said.

Sure enough, that new salesman Brien Tyoe turned out to be her soulmate.

They have four kids together and decided to settle down in Pembroke.

"I know Pembroke, I know the love they have. I wanted my kids to be a part of it," Mugler said.

Mugler's family needs that love more than ever right now because just as there are some pretty great defining moments in life, there's also some where it feels like everything is slipping away.

"It was the most terrible scene you could ever imagine watching the person you love on a ventilator with all these machines keeping him alive and you know that it's not good," Mugler said.

This March, Brien was diagnosed with t-cell ALL Leukemia, a childhood cancer that's usually pretty rare to find in adults.

At only 36, he passed away in September from complications of the disease and chemo.

Instead of tying the knot with her fiancé, Mugler was forced to make a decision no one should ever have to make.

"To let him go or let him sit there and I know that's not what he would ever want," Mugler said.

Mugler has been a stay-at-home mom for the last six years. As she tries to get a job to support her family and grieve all at once, it's the community that meant so much to her and Tyoe who is now trying to help out.

"She made the sacrifice to stay home and raise four kids and she just needs some help. Marla and Brien would be the first ones to jump for other people," said Beth Johnson, a family friend.

Johnson and several others are putting on a basket raffle and pop can drive this Saturday at Pembroke Town Park from noon to 4:00 p.m.

All the proceeds will go to Mugler's family.

Though it'll be a small fundraiser, it's making all the difference for someone who's trying to figure out how to move on.

"Sometimes you take it day-by-day. I don't know. It's hard. I wouldn't be able to do it without the community we have that's for sure," Mugler said.

The fundraiser and incredible kindness from her community is yet another moment she didn't see coming, but one that will be appreciated for a lifetime.