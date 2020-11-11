Good Neighbors: Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive in need of donations

The PB&J drive, now in its 11th year, is struggling in the pandemic because more people need food to feed their families, and fewer people have the means to donate.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The organizer of the Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive, and all his volunteers, make sure children and families in Western New York don't go hungry, and their cupboards are full of food they love to eat.

But this year, the pandemic is creating a two-sided problem: More children and families are hungry and need the help of the donations, but fewer people and businesses have the means to donate.

Pete Robinson, a training sergeant at Buffalo City Court, started the drive 11 years ago.

"It's our job when things go bad to step in to help people and by God's grace that's what we did," said Robinson.

The drive started small, but it's grown to include dozens of volunteers, hundreds of donation sites, and about 10,000 jars of peanut butter (and other nut butters), jelly and Fluff collected each year.

The volunteers sort them and local food pantries distribute them to children, families, seniors and the working poor in Western New York.

But this year's drive is different.

"COVID has put a really dark forecast for us," said Robinson.

He explained because of the pandemic, more families are struggling and need the help, while fewer people, churches and business owners can afford to donate.

"You prepare for the worst and pray for the best. Right now we're at the worst," Robinson said.

He has faith though they'll find a way to collect enough peanut butter and jelly and in turn, spread the love.

"When enough people volunteer and enough people love their community and love their neighbor there's so much that can be done," he said.