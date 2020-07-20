Patrick Hammer's heartfelt message to Daybreak viewers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Storm Team 2's Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer gave a heartfelt on-air tribute to his mother, who recently passed away due to COVID-19.
Hammer said that his mother, Laurie Elliott, passed away very shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He said she had been quarantining and been by herself for the majority of last couple months, but still came down with COVID-19.
Hammer wanted to share this message to emphasize the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask to protect the families and loved ones of our viewers.
