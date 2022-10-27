Parkside Business District celebrates new mural and Fall Fest

The cover of Cartoonist Adam Zyglis' "You Know You're From Buffalo If..." book is now a mural on the side of the JAM Parkside coffee shop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo News Editorial Cartoonist Adam Zyglis is used to seeing his artwork in print. Now, when he walks through his neighborhood, he can see it on the side of a building.

"It actually happened organically. The book has been a great hit and it's been a lot of fun for this past year," Zyglis said.

A larger-than-life sized version of the cover of Zyglis' first book, "You Know You're From Buffalo If..." now decorates the side of the JAM Parkside coffee shop, on the corner of Parkside and Russell Avenue.

The artist and author says it was special to work on the mural because he and his family live nearby.

"The challenge was how do I make the cover of the book and design that with windows and doors, and other elements, so it was a lot of fun," he continued.

The mural will be officially unveiled Thursday morning.

Some zubaz football in there! pic.twitter.com/mykf2XGfMt — Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis) October 27, 2022

Zyglis will be signing copies of his book at the Parkside Fall Festival, happening Saturday, Oct. 29.

"Each business along the strip is going to be doing trick or treating for kids," said Matthew Pelkey of the Parkside Business District.

"There will be a costume contest and parade for kids, Adam's going to be a judge for that. Every business is trying to do something for the whole family."

The festival starts at 10 a.m.