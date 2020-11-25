Pair of large Christmas trees popping up in downtown Buffalo

With one month to go until Christmas, the big trees have been installed at Fountain Plaza and Roswell Park.

Crews installed the tree at Fountain Plaza on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Buffalo Place shared that a family who lives on Norwalk Avenue in North Buffalo donated the blue spruce right from their own lawn! The Buffalo Place team plans to decorate it this week.