Pair of large Christmas trees popping up in downtown Buffalo

With exactly one month to go until Christmas, not one but two large Christmas trees popped up in downtown Buffalo this week.
Crews installed the tree at Fountain Plaza on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Buffalo Place shared that a family who lives on Norwalk Avenue in North Buffalo donated the blue spruce right from their own lawn! The Buffalo Place team plans to decorate it this week.
Over on the medical campus, the Tree of Hope is officially up at Roswell Park.
This tree was donated by a family of a current Roswell patient. A
tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 11, and we'll be celebrating it on Channel 2.