BUFFALO, N.Y. — The start of planting season has been cold and rainy around Western New York, which is having an impact the choices people are making when they go to their local garden stores.

Mike Badding, of Badding Brothers Farm Center in East Amherst, says while the rain is good for our plants, it has made it challenging for his customers to dig into their gardens because they're so saturated.

Instead, people have been choosing to bring home containers and hanging baskets, which allow for more control over the plants.

"If you can't get that pop of color in your beds because it's been so wet, we have a lot of great plants that can be in containers. That way you can control the water a little bit more than what Mother Nature gives us," he said.

Anna Badding says many people are also opting for hanging baskets and tropical plants or succulents.

"If you're looking to have something out on your patio that can handle the humidity that we're experiencing, some tropical foliage plants would do great," she said.

"You can have it out on your patio all summer long, and then bring in that greenery into your house for a little extra pop of color."

