Out 2 Eat: K:Dara Noodle Bar

In honor of National Noodle Month, we visited K:Dara Noodle Bar in its new location on Pearl Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — K:Dara Noodle Bar is back and has a new home.

"We are a southeast Asian restaurant focusing on broth based and stir-fried noodles, located at 110 Pearl Street on the corner of Pearl and Swan in the historic Dunn building," Owner Jennifer Laban said.

The massive space is hidden away underground, below the building. It's the former home of Sato Brew Pub. After five years at a different location on Main Street and a hiatus, the new K:Dara has been open since fall 2022.

"We just signed the lease over the summer, and opened up in October," Laban said.

In honor of National Noodle Month, Sous Chef Adam Murphy gave us a tour of some of the most popular noodle dishes on the menu.

"Our most popular is our udon noodle," Laban said. "Udon is a fat, wheat Japanese noodle and that is stir-fried with vegetables including bell peppers, napa cabbage, and then your choice of protein. The one that was made for you today, we actually made vegan. We have a very large vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free following, so we're able to feed all dietary restrictions."

Next, Murphy prepared lo mein, an egg-based noodle that is also stir-fried. And finally, pho.

"Pho is famous is Southeast Asia," Laban said. "That is a rice noodle that we blanch and wash off the starch, and then the broth cooks the raw beef and it's served with scallions, cilantro, thai basil and bean sprouts. The sauces provided on the side are your hoisin, sriracha, and soy. "