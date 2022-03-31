Let's take you Out 2 Eat celebrating National Brunch Month, Easter and Dyngus Day

From a beloved breakfast-only place in Williamsville to a family favorite south of the city, there are a lot of options for brunch-loving Buffalonians.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even on a cold and dreary weekday morning, Break'n Eggs Creperie on Main Street in Williamsville is entertaining a full house, cranking out crepes and other breakfast specialties by the minute.

"I think it's our quality. The quality of the food, the presentation, the fresh ingredients," Owner Robert Sweeney told 2 On Your Side. "Everything we do in-house is from scratch. Very few things we buy already premade, and with the open kitchen, you see what you get, so I can't put out bad food when customers are sitting ten feet away."

Sweeney and his wife Annie will be celebrating 10 years in business this fall.

"My wife is French Canadian, and there really wasn't anything around here like that," he said. "We just decided to open up, and never looked back."

Despite the popularity of the place, Sweeney finds many customers still ask what a crepe is.

"A crepe is basically just a thin unleavened pancake," he said. "It's a vehicle to wrap any kind of food you want, sweet or savory. We have filet minion crepes, we have Nutella crepes. It's just the way it's folded up and it's presented to you and people are amazed when they have one and they say I've never had a crepe before. and now you can't say that anymore."

Break'n Eggs is open Tuesday through Sunday, including Easter Sunday and Mother's Day, from 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

While Break'n Eggs serves solely breakfast and brunch, a family favorite south of the city only prepares brunch for special occasions.

"Twice a year for big holidays. Easter, and to celebrate our mothers," Curly's Grille and Banquet Center Owner Athena Kouimanis said. "People love it. People come from the basilica down the street and celebrate Easter. It's a ton of work on us, but you know it is one of the best holidays we do."

The kitchen staff has been hard at work for weeks on this year's menu.

"We have a crab cake benedict, which will be new to the menu this year," Kouimanis said. "We have a whipped ricotta creme brulee french toast, chicken and waffles between two waffles and a bistro tender on avocado toast."

With generous portion sizes and a friendly atmosphere, Kouimanis and the Curly's team know the special role they play in holiday traditions.

"We want to make sure that people are coming in comfortably and you're going to leave with a great meal," she said.

Curly's is open on Easter Sunday and Mother's Day from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and reservations are encouraged. More information is available here.

If you're a chicken and waffles fan, there's another new place to try in the northtowns. Sto Lat Bar, on Transit Road next to the Eastern Hills Mall, serves brunch Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"Confit chicken, chicken gravy, a savory waffle, and then there's honey drizzle over the top," Cody Klink explained about the savory dish. "This is been one of our newer items, but it's quickly become one of our most popular."

Sto Lat is holding off on one Sunday brunch this month, though.

"We're resting up on Easter Sunday because we are ready on the Monday after Easter. We are ready to celebrate Dyngus Day here."

The celebrations will take over Sto Lat as well as their sister businesses under the same roof, Chrusciki Bakery and Simply Pierogi, as well as their event space next door.

"There's going to be live polka music, polka dancing. We'll have a polish DJ, all the polish food including pierogi, kielbasa, golumpki, all the polish drinks."