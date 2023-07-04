Out 2 Eat: April is National Brunch Month

This month, we visited Craft Coffee House in Pendleton, Patina 250 in downtown Buffalo, and Cafe Godot on Porter Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To celebrate National Brunch Month in April, Out 2 Eat stopped by some popular brunch places around Western New York, starting at Craft Coffee House in Pendleton.

"We were both in the Air Force and were really missing kind of that community that is built in the military," Co-Owner Katie Graves told 2 On Your Side.

She and her husband Nick first opened their business five years ago.

"Opening a coffee shop was a great way to kind of build that and build that sense of community in our own community where we live," she explained.

Since they first opened, the Graves family has built a dedicated following and expanded to a larger location on Campbell Boulevard with a patio.

"This location is great because it's right on the main drag here in Pendleton," Nick said. "I think it allows us to kind of get Pendleton on the map a little bit."

One thing that makes Craft Coffee a destination? Latte flights, with a three mini versions of their speciality drinks, served together on one platter.

"It's a really great option if you're interested in trying drinks," Katie said. "There's only two shots of espresso in the entire latte flight, so it's not overwhelming amount of caffeine."

Craft Coffee House is open from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. every day, with a military breakfast every Wednesday.

For a fine dining option, we traveled to downtown Buffalo and Patina 250, where Sunday brunch is their busiest meal of the week. Even busier than a Friday or Saturday night!

"We're one of the only place in Buffalo that has bottomless mimosa's," Restaurant manager Nichole Saccomanno said. "So we have a prix fixe menu, you get a choice of an appetizer, a choice of an entree, and then bottomless mimosa's or Bellini's for two hours, and it's 59 dollars a person."

Saccamanno says right now, it's all about getting ready for Easter brunch.

"The kitchen has started working on our Easter Brunch menu a month ago I would say," she said. "This coming week there will be a ton of prep coming in for it. It's a huge event. We do buffets for, we did one St. Patrick's Day this year, and we always do Easter and Mother's Day."

They'll be serving french toast, eggs benedict, and plus a carving station and of course mimosa's.

"It's always been a big hit, we typically sell it out," she said. "We have a few spots left. But it's a very popular brunch."

Finally, we're making a stop at a west side cafe that is getting ready say goodbye at the end of the month.

"We opened up Cafe Godot pandemic year so 2020, so yeah we're coming in on three years, but we're not going to quite make it."

Co-Owners Kevin Thurson and Roy Bakos made the announcement in March.

"We will be open until April 29, and we will be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m."

That leaves a few more weeks to come in for your favorites.

"It's a pretty eclectic menu, obviously with breakfast all day. Probably our egg sandwiches and our lox with cream cheese are probably the most two popular things we've had since we opened."

Saying goodbye is bittersweet. But Thurston says, stay tuned for what’s next.

"If everything goes according to plan, you should be able to still get coffee drinks and breakfast sandwiches out of this location."

His message for his customers?