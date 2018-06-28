BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play will be back at Harbor Center in just one week. Players will be on the ice for 11 days of continuous hockey.

The goal behind the effort is to raise money to fight cancer.

Players will be on the ice with their teams in four hour shifts. It certainly will be taxing for these players. But it is nothing compared to the physical challenge of fighting cancer.

That is the motivation for so many of the players whose lives have been touched by cancer in some way.

Here is how the second installment of the 11 Day Power Play is different than the first:

Last year's 11 Day Power Play consisted of 40 players. They played in shifts to set a world record for longest hockey game ever played.

They raised more than 1.2 million dollars and donated that money to Roswell Park for cancer research.

This year, the community is taking some shifts. 120 teams are involved with more than 1,500 players. They will play for 11 days but this year is not about beating a record.

They are playing to raise another million (or more) to fight cancer. As of one week out, they have raised about $800,000. All money will be donated to Roswell Park, Camp Good Days and the Make a Wish Foundation.

The puck drops July 5th at 8 p.m. in Harborcenter. They will play through July 15. Stop by anytime of day or night to cheer on the community. You can still volunteer or donate, too. Learn more on their website.

Daybreak's own Pete Gallivan will be playing with his team "'Lightning Alumni." You can catch him Monday, July 9 from 6 to 10 a.m.

© 2018 WGRZ