Halloween is a great time on social media with all the cute and creative costumes. Check out the video to see the Halloween happenings with the Daybreak team!

Plus, it's National Candy Corn Day. We asked Daybreak viewers to weigh in on the seasonal treat. We found out most people either love it or hate it--there is very little in between.

Finally, one of social media's platforms itself is trending.

Twitter has faced a lot of criticism for its failure to deal with things like harassment and even violence so what is CEO Jack Dorsey talking about these days? Maybe doing away with the like button.

He talked about the possibility of doing away with the little heart buttons, quote "soon" at a Twitter event last week. The argument is that Twitter says it wants to foster healthy conversation. Part of that, they say is making it so people will get involved rather than just liking a tweet and moving on.

In a tweet, the company says this is all in the early stages right now but there are many users who are saying this shows the company does not have its priorities in order.

