BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though the beach at Olcott is closed for the summer, businesses in town are not affected by the high water levels of Lake Ontario, and will be open for the season.

Olcott Beach Carousel Park is preparing to open on Saturday at noon.

A visit to the historic park is like taking a trip back in time. The vintage kiddie rides and arcade games are reminiscent of another era.

"Well we have been refurbishing it," said Executive Director Rosemary Sansone of the park's Hershell-Spillman carousel. "It's a 1928 carousel, but it rides like it's brand new, and it looks like it's brand new."

Each attraction at the park costs just a quarter, thanks to the dedicated volunteers who've been working to keep the place running for twenty years.

Rosemary Sansone, Executive Director: We are all open, we're not underwater. The beach has been washed away, but I'm sure we'll get that back next year. If you come down, we have in Kroll Park, there's a splash pad that children can go and cool off in. So there's lots to do here, and you don't have to wear your boots or anything, we're dry as a bone."

Hours for Memorial Day Weekend are Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6. Visit www.olcottbeachcarouselpark.org to learn more about when the park will be open throughout the summer.