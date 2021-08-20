NY's largest outdoor roller rink opens tonight at Canalside

The new fall attraction will be open to the public until the end of October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to lace up your skates! Canalside's new outdoor roller rink opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

The special roller rink floor will cover the canals outside Explore & More Children's museum. These are the canals that feature paddle boats in the summer and ice skating in the winter. The 30,000 square-foot space will become New York's largest outdoor roller rink.

The attraction will be geared towards families. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for kids 13 and under. Skate rentals will be $4. Admission will be free before 5 p.m. on Fridays.

There will also be family-friendly programs from Explore & More, themed skate nights and vendor markets.

Hours of operation are:

August 20, 2021 - September 6, 2021

Monday thru Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 7, 2021 – October 31, 2021