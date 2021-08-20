NY's largest outdoor roller rink opens tonight at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to lace up your skates! Canalside's new outdoor roller rink opens at 5 p.m. Friday.
The special roller rink floor will cover the canals outside Explore & More Children's museum. These are the canals that feature paddle boats in the summer and ice skating in the winter. The 30,000 square-foot space will become New York's largest outdoor roller rink.
The attraction will be geared towards families. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for kids 13 and under. Skate rentals will be $4. Admission will be free before 5 p.m. on Fridays.
There will also be family-friendly programs from Explore & More, themed skate nights and vendor markets.
Hours of operation are:
August 20, 2021 - September 6, 2021
- Monday thru Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Friday: Noon to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
September 7, 2021 – October 31, 2021
- Monday and Tuesday: Closed (except the holiday on Monday, October 11 -open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Wednesday and Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.