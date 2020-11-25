Nursing home staff march in their own Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for residents

The staff at Catholic Health’s McAuley Residence in Kenmore wanted to find a way to make residents smile during a year when many won't see their families in person.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Channel 2 Thursday morning, but residents at one long-term care facility in Kenmore didn't wait to wait for a parade of their own earlier this week.

Staff at Catholic Health's McAuley Residence all got dressed up in costume and marched around the facility in their own "McAuley Thanksgiving Day Parade," complete with animal balloon "floats," and even a special appearance from Santa.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade airs on ⁦@WGRZ⁩ tomorrow, but residents at the McAuley Residence in Kenmore didn’t have to wait.



Staff put on their own parade for the residents, who won’t be able to spend the holiday with their families this year 🎈🎅 pic.twitter.com/drVrThrUm9 — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) November 25, 2020

The staff who planned the socially distanced celebration say it was something small they could do to help make the holiday special, during a year when many of the residents won't be able to see their families in person for Thanksgiving.

"I thought of the big parade in New York City," said Activities Director Theresa Cavanagh. "So I went and bought a lot of animal balloons, had them all blown up at Party City, and we put on the parade and it worked out well. We loved it because it made the residents smile."