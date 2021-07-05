Nurse at Oishei Children's Hospital prepares for retirement after 49 years in the NICU

Donna Alessi is a registered nurse who will retire on June 16th after working nearly five decades in the neonatal intensive care unit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registered nurse Donna Alessi has spent her entire career caring for some of the tiniest and most fragile babies in Western New York — a career that spans nearly five decades.

"I found my niche on May 1, 1972, and I am still here," said Alessi, who's worked all 49 of her years as a nurse in the NICU at Oishei Children's Hospital (previously Women and Children's Hospital). "I come to work every day, and I love my job. I love the people I work with, and I love my patients."

Alessi started as an licensed practical nurse, but after she got married and had two sons, she went back to school to become an RN.

Her career path, though, could have been much different.

"When I was in high school, I wanted to be a beautician, and my mother said, 'No you need to be a nurse,' and I have never regretted that," said Alessi.

Alessi has worked in the NICU for so long, she jokes that her mother gave birth to her, and she just never left the hospital.

During her time at Children's, Alessi has cared for thousands of babies. She marvels at how medicine and technology have changed during her career and bettered the odds for babies in the NICU.

"We save smaller infants now, and when they leave and they grow up, they are perfectly fine. Years ago, you didn't save a baby that weighed two pounds. Now you see that kid at two or three years of age, and they are running around. They're smiling. It's just so heartwarming," said Alessi.

Her job can sometimes bring with it tragedy and heartache, but there were moments where she built bonds with families during their time of loss.

Alessi recalls a premature infant she cared for early in her nursing career.

"The mom died of a brain aneurysm three days after he was born. I used to go help the grandmother take care of him and his two-year-old sister. When he grew up and got married, I sat with the immediate family, my husband and I, at his wedding," said Alessi.

She still stays in touch with him and countless other patients and their families.

"When I come into work, they are my family. Before they used to be like my own kids. Now they are my grandkids, and I say that to the parents very honestly. I am taking care of your baby like it's my family," said Alessi.

Alessi's coworkers affectionately refer to her as "Mama Donna."

She knows when she retires in a month, it's going to be an emotional day as she leaves behind the only career she's known and colleagues who have become friends and like family to her.

"It's going to be hard because I love what I do, but it's time. It's time for me to move on and enjoy my life," said Alessi.

In retirement, Alessi plans to travel and spend lots of time with her joys — her two sons, daughter-in-law, and two young grandsons.

She turned out the lights when the old Children's Hospital closed its doors a few years ago, and on June 16th, she'll close a chapter of her own as she walks out of Oishei for the final time as a registered nurse in the NICU and walks into retirement.