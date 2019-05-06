BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people are starting their Wednesday morning with a free workout at Sahlen Field to celebrate the two year anniversary of November Project Buffalo.

The free fitness movement started in Boston, when two college rowers challenged themselves to hold each other accountable and train outdoors all winter. The November Project now has official chapters in almost 50 cities around the world.

The Buffalo chapter usually meets from 6:10 to 6:50 by Hoyt Lake and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Delaware Park. The group has not missed a Wednesday in 106 consecutive weeks, even if it's a holiday or for bad weather.

"I think there's a couple times that we thought maybe no one is going to show up, or we've had like five hard core veterans that would show up. It's funny because on the rainy days or the show days, that's when we've had new people show up, or a good amount of people show up. I think they've just been so excited because those are the memorable times," said Co-Leader Lauren Corigliano.

"When you're outside and it's raining and it's cold, and maybe it's only you and 25 other people and you look at each other like, I don't know how this is going to go down," said Co-Leader Steve Procknal. "Then you do it and you're sweating, and it's negative 20 degrees outside, and you're smiling. You really think to yourself, I can do anything."

If Wednesday mornings aren't good for you, November Project Buffalo is holding Sunday morning boot camp and yoga workouts during the month of June in Delaware Park, starting at 8:30. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram for the latest details.