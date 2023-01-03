North Tonawanda History Museum opening in new location

Now on Oliver Street, the attraction is hosting a book sale next week.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda History Museum has recently expanded to a new location on Oliver Street in the Niagara County city. They celebrate the area's pivotal role in the development of Western New York. The North Tonawanda History Museum covers city's lumber history, plus unique businesses like carousel manufacturing, church organ production, and even smaller shops like chocolatiers and ice cream parlors.

North Tonawanda History Museum is hosting a used book sale, starting this Saturday, March 4 and continuing March 6-11 from noon to 4 p.m. Paperback books will be three for $1 and hardcovers three for $2.

The museum is located in a former bowling alley and bar. Oliver Street, in fact, was well-known for its pubs. Oliver Street, in the 1950s and 1960s, had 49 bars located on it, even though the street is only 2 and a half miles long!