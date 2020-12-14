Newfane High School science teacher didn't let his lessons stop while quarantining

Richard Meyers taught remotely to students back at school while quarantining.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "It's kind of like stating all over again," Newfane High School Science Teacher Richard Meyers recently told 2 On Your Side. "I walked in this year, I felt like I was a first year teacher again, and I know a lot of teachers would say the same thing."

But Meyers is in his 25th year teaching science at Newfane High School. This year, he teaches live in his classroom every day. Half of the students are there in person, while the other half tunes in to the lessons from home.

"So we just alternate every other day," he said, "which is kind of nice, because we get a fair amount of contact with the students, in person."

That is, until he came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and sent home to quarantine. So Mr. Meyers would project himself onto his classroom Smartboard or straight to his students Chromebooks, so that their learning could continue.

"It really didn't change much for them," he said. "It was kind of odd, I had teachers that walked by by room and they were like, jeez, I thought you were in today and then I looked and you weren't there but I could hear your voice, and the kids were all watching the screen."

This was all while sharing a space with his own four children, who were home doing their own synchronous learning.

"They do probably a little more listening on their remote days, but they had headphones on. I had headphones but I had to do a fair amount of talking," he said.

Over the two weeks, his students also got to know the Meyers family dog, Barney.

"He'd lounge on the floor, he'd come to the back where I was kind of sitting," Meyers said. "I found out that he actually does snore a bit in the morning. I could hear him like he was snoring, snoring. "

Mr. Meyers it was a successful few weeks, thanks to the students in the classroom.

"I have to commend my students the most, they really just rolled with it," he said. "I had students that were helping, so it was really neat. I mean, it wasn't what I would have chosen to do, but it worked out okay. "