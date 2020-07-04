NEWFANE, N.Y. — Members of the Newfane High School choir got together 'virtually' to perform Smash Mouth's 'All Star', which was one of the songs the group would've performed at their spring concert.

The choral department said the project gave them a way to sing together again and remember that they are always connected.

You can watch the full performance below.

