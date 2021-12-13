New York State's indoor mask mandate now in effect

Governor Hochul says the mandate will remain in place until January 15th, when she will re-evaluate the numbers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You must now wear a mask inside any business or venue in New York State that doesn't require proof of vaccination to enter.

Govenor Hochul made the announcement on Friday, calling it a "pre-emptive strike," in response to the state's rising numbers of Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations.

Hochul says the mandate will be enforced by the local counties. There is a $1,000 fine for those who don't comply.

Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh told 2 On Your Side that her county would be taking an "educate to cooperate" approach to enforcement. You can read her full statement here.

The state's business community is sharing their concerns about protecting employees at bars, restaurants, and stores.

Heather Briccetti, Presient of The Business Council, told 2 On Your Side, "Our hope is people respect the state's directive and employees of businesses by not putting them in the difficult position of having to enforce the mandate through confrontation."

Justin Wilcox, Executive Director of Upstate United, added, "Considering all of the challenges that employers are dealing with right now, we have serious concerns about the safety of employees who will be responsible for enforcing this mask mandate."

Hochul says the mandate will remain in place until January 15th, when she will re-evaluate the numbers. She says there is one clear way for New Yorkers to reverse the course.