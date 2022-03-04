New whiskey tasting event in Hamburg will benefit veteran's causes

Thirteen Monkeys Whiskey will host the 716 EmPOURium on Saturday, March 5th at Micheal's Banquets Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whiskey lovers will want to drink in this new tasting event coming to Hamburg on Saturday, March 5th.

Thirteen Monkeys Whiskey company is teaming up with dozens of other local distillers for the 716 EmPOURium at Michael’s Banquet Center on Southwestern Boulevard. You'll be able to try all the whiskey you want from 6 - 9 p.m. Tickets range from $45 - $55.

The event will raise money for K.I.A. Memorial Road March, which was founded in honor of service members from New York State who were killed in action, and helps local veterans.

Event admission includes free parking and a custom 6-ounce whiskey tasting glass. There will be other food and beverages available for purchase.