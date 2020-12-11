New store will bring the holiday festival shopping experience to a brick-and-mortar location

The "Totally Buffalo" store will sell items from 45 local vendors out a storefront on Sheridan Drive starting Friday, November 13.

If you're looking for the perfect Buffalo-themed gift, or just missing the holiday market shopping experience, there's a new way to support local artists and vendors in Amherst this season.

Like many craft shows and holiday markets, Totally Buffalo's annual "716-Mas" show at Riverworks was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

So Totally Buffalo President Mary Friona-Celani, who you may remember from her Daybreak days on Channel 2, decided to open a brick-and-mortar version of the festival instead. Starting Friday, November 13, the new Totally Buffalo Store will sell items from 45 local vendors out of a storefront on Sheridan Drive in Amherst for the holiday season.

"Everything Buffalo, we have pillows, apparel, jewelry, things for your home, blankets, everything you could imagine is in there," Friona-Celani told 2 On Your Side.

"I think it's huge," said one of the vendors, Mark Lawrence of Nickel City Relics. "It's the perfect timing. We're three months before the holiday. Consumers are looking for a source to go in lieu of the lack of shows. This is type of example is going to be a huge response and a positive response. Everything is made by local vendors."

Another vendor, Victoria Cacciatore of Bandanas By Victoria, just started her business this year.

"I was one of the many that was actually laid off during the whole pandemic," she told 2 On Your Side. "So I started off making bandanas for my puppies... Like I said, I started not too long ago, and I was able to get a great opportunity with Mary and have them in here, so hopefully get my name out there."

The Totally Buffalo store is located in the Sheridan Center Plaza at 3328 Sheridan Drive in Amherst. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through December 31.