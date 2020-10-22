New Shea's virtual concert series features 3 Broadway stars with Buffalo connections

"Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway" will feature Patti LuPone in October, Laura Benanti in November, and Vanessa Williams in November.

It will be at least 2021 before audiences will get to see a live performance at Shea's again, but the performing arts center wants to bring the magic of Broadway into people's homes instead.

"The stage is a pretty lonely place right now," Shea's President Michael Murphy told 2 On Your Side. "We're getting a lot of work done at Shea's. We're doing a lot of specialty maintenance, restoration items, so that's keeping us busy."

Shea's is also working with 23 other theaters around the country to produce an exclusive virtual concert series over the next three months. "Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway" features three of the most celebrated performers in Broadway history: Patti LuPone on October 24, Laura Benanti on November 14, and Vanessa Williams on December 5. As Murphy pointed out, all three women have ties to Western New York.

"Patti LuPone, her parents were from Dunkirk and Jamestown," Murphy shared. "Laura Benanti performed at Shea's 710 Theatre three years ago, our intimate 600 seat theater, for our gala, an incredible performance, and then Vanessa Williams has family in Buffalo. Her husband is from the area. She has lots of friends and family and has come here to perform as well as visit."

The women will each take the stage on their assigned evening from West Side Studios in New York City. Once they purchase a $30 ticket, audiences can tune in live and interact with the singers by asking questions, or they can view the shows for up to 3 days afterward. Proceeds will be shared between the participating theaters, where the operators hope these types of virtual shows can help hold audiences over, as they wait for this months-long intermission to end.

"There's nothing like being in the room. But in the meantime, we're able to provide this and provide some entertainment with some incredible stars, and that makes us feel good."