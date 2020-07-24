New seafood spot on Buffalo's waterfront is a success story despite the pandemic

Shuck Shack Buffalo hasn't had trouble drawing customers to Ohio Street for fresh seafood, even with COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants in place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a time when so many restaurants are struggling, a new seafood spot on Buffalo's waterfront is drawing in so many customers that it's sold out of food every weekend since opening.

Four weeks ago, there was just an empty parking lot sitting at 301 Ohio St., across the water from Riverworks. Now, it's where Shuck Shack Buffalo comes to life every weekend. They serve fresh oysters, clams, lobster rolls and more out of their colorful trailer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Owner Mike Tobin, who also owns Fresh Catch restaurant, says the idea for Shuck Shack was in the works a year ago, far before COVID-19 would change his industry in ways no one could have predicted.

A global pandemic isn't exactly the ideal time to open a restaurant, but this new spot on the waterfront figured out a way to make it work.



Shuck Shack Buffalo serves fresh oysters, clams and other seafood on Ohio Street. They've sold out every weekend they've been open! @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Ii3fMbC6Hq — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) July 24, 2020

"It was tough. I'm not going to lie and say this was pretty easy to pull together, it was a lot with all the regulations, but also trying to make sure we're putting out the best product at Fresh Catch that we're known for," Tobin told 2 On Your Side. "But I would say the response from the community has been great. I couldn’t have anticipated running out every weekend like we have, which is the goal, but that doesn't mean we're always going to achieve that goal."

Customers must wear masks and social distance while in line to order from the Shuck Shack. They have spaced out seating on site for about 60 people.