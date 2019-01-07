BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every parent knows the importance of reading to your kids, and a new reading series is celebrating the tradition in North Buffalo.

On the first Saturday of each month, the "Start with Sleep" store on Hertel Avenue will host a nationally-acclaimed children's author for reading and discussion.

Below are the dates and times for upcoming "Start with Sleep Storytime for Kids" sessions. All events begin at 11am.

Saturday, July 6th: Michael James, the co-author of the new children's book, Princess Pumpkin the Pocket Alpaca

Saturday, August 3rd: Rich Morrison, best-selling children's author and founder of The Hug Alliance & Hug The Moment

Saturday, September 7th: Darren Garwood, international children's author and the creator of the Jackson Superhero Series