BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lexington Co-Op is now the first grocery store in New York State to offer a program that makes food stamps go twice as far when you use them to buy fruits and vegetables.

With "Double Up Food Bucks," families who receive SNAP benefits get double their money when they buy produce. That means apples, lettuce, carrots, avocados and more are all 50 percent off, up to 10 dollars a day. It's already used at many farmer's markets, and is popular because it helps families bring home more fresh foods, and helps farmers sell more of them.

The Lexington Co-Op has been working for months to launch the program. General Manager Tim Bartlett said it's even more relevant to his customers now, as the community responds to the COVID-19 crisis.

"If anything the COVID-19 has made this program even more beneficial and more important to our customers," Bartlett said. "The Co-Op exists to provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables to the people of Buffalo and the people of Western New York."

The Double Up Food Bucks program is now in place at both Lexington Co-Op locations, on Elmwood Avenue and on Hertel Avenue. You do have to fill out an application the first time you use the benefits.

