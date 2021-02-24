New café introduces Wakanda blend in honor of local comic literacy program

When Khari's Cafe opened on Fargo Avenue in October, owner Kartika Carr knew she wanted to do something special for her first Black History month in business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new cafe on Buffalo's West Side is celebrating its first Black History Month in business by supporting a local comic book literacy program.

Khari's Cafe opened on Fargo Avenue in October. Owner Kartina Carr wanted a place to sell her juices, and also create an inclusive space for her community.

For Black History Month, she teamed up with her roasters at Bean Bastard Coffee to create a special triple African blend called the Wakanda Blend. Proceeds from every cup sold are going to the local comic book literacy group, Wakanda Alliance.

Carr says the coffee has been such a hit, she may continue to serve it even after February is over.

"Bean Bastard nailed it," she told 2 On Your Side. "You can drink it black and chug it and want more of it, you can drink it iced, it's great paired with cream or flavor shots, it's just been a real hot seller and folks have definitely come in looking for it just to support the Wakanda Alliance."

The group holds free workshops for families twice a month.

"We'll read the comics along with the kids and their families," said Founder and Co-Director Anthony Pierce. "We'll look at different terms and tribes that come from Africa, and see where all those terms and all that terminology and all those cultures come from, and why there's so important, why they're so beautiful."

The Wakanda Alliance's next event is a panel on Re-presenting Afro-futurism on Saturday, February 27th from 12-3 pm. There are options to attend virtually or in person, and details are available here.