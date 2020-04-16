BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a lot of Buffalo-themed T-shirts out there. Now, you can wear your city pride on your shirt while also supporting local coronavirus relief efforts.

Casey Milbrand is the artist behind the iconic "Greetings from Buffalo" mural on Ellicott Street. Now the popular design is the inspiration for one of the shirts in the new line. Milbrand and two other local artists teamed up with Step out Buffalo for project.

He says it's a way for Western New Yorkers to support local artists - and for them to give back, too.

"It makes me happy as an artist, just because there's a lot of life beyond the mural itself," he told 2 On Your Side. "There's so much more we can do we're sitting at home kind of feeling helpless so I think it just kind of helps us feel good like we're doing something for the community."

The goal for the campaign was for each artist to sell about 200 shirts. Milbrand's design surpassed that number on the first day of sales alone.

You can order yours through April 26 by clicking here. One-hundred percent of the profits will go towards local COVID-19 relief efforts.

