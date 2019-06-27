BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into the Fourth of July Holiday week, Ellicottville Brewing Company is introducing a new beer to celebrate and support local veterans.

The brew is called "Echo Victor Lima," which uses the military phonetic alphabet to spell out EVL, a popular nickname for Ellicottville. A portion of the proceeds will support WNY Heroes, an organization which offers services for local veterans and their families.

You can find Echo Victor Lima on store shelves now at retailers including Wegmans, Tops, Consumer Beverages, and Premier Gourmet. Local bars and restaurants are also serving the beer, including Santora's Pizza Bar & Grill, which will be hosting a launch party on Thursday, June 27th at 6 p.m.