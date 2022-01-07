New attraction in Canada bringing guests closer to Niagara Falls

It's called "The Tunnel," and visitors to Niagara Falls, Ontario, will be able to check it out at the Niagara Parks Power Station.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — On Canada Day, Niagara Parks unveiled phase two of a tourist attraction that has generated a lot of interest. Previously it generated a lot of electricity!

In 2021, the power house opened to the public. This massive structure used to generate hydroelectric power over a century ago was reimagined as a tourist attraction. Now phase two is complete and open to the public.

After visiting the Niagara Parks Power Station, guests can travel down a 180 foot glass elevator to a tunnel which leads to the base of the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. The Tunnel is 2,200 feet in length. Along the way, tourists can see various displays explaining how this feat of engineering worked over a century ago.

With phase two, the tourist attraction is now completely open.

