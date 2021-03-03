Nearly one million boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrive in Western New York

This year, the Girl Scouts are partnering with GrubHub for home deliveries of the sweet treats.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you pre-ordered your Girl Scout cookies this year, they'll soon be in your hands. And even if you didn't, there are still lots of ways to grab a box and support the scouts before sales end at the end of March.

Nearly one million boxes of cookies have landed in Western New York. Starting Wednesday, volunteers will sort them and fill vehicles to prepare troops' orders over a four-day "Mega Drop" event in Hamburg.

It's also the beginning of direct sales and cookie booth season, meaning you'll start seeing troops selling cookies around town. The scouts are taking safety precautions so that the cookie program can continue.

"Our girls are still going to be out in the community. They're going to be doing booths, a lot of outdoor booths, you'll see, and drive-thru, contactless booths, where girls can take cookie orders, customers can pay right online, and then set up a time where they can come and get their cookies in a parking lot, it could be outside of a store location," Director of Product Program Lauren Bush told 2 On Your Side. "We're really excited because all of our methods are contactless, so ready, pre-packaging those cookies and those orders and dropping them in a backseat or a trunk or placing them on a table and stepping six feet away."

Contactless Girl Scout cookie delivery with @Grubhub? 💚YES, please! Support cookie bosses & order on https://t.co/UeyWKZFKDg OR on the Grubhub app.📱 #GirlScoutCookies #VirtualCookieBooth pic.twitter.com/rL1vxM0jWr — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 2, 2021

New this year, the Girl Scouts are teaming up with Grub Hub to make it easy for customers to order the cookies straight to their doorsteps on demand. From March 10th-28th, customers in Western New York will be able to order the cookies for delivery through the app.