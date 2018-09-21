Hiya, Kate Welshofer here.

I never realized sponge candy was a Western New York thing until I didn't live in Western New York and people would say, "what candy?"

I went on my social media this week and asked you to share your feelings about sponge candy and Share. You. Did!

Hundreds of you weighed in so thank you for that. Lots of praise and a little shade. It is a bit of a polarizing treat.

A few comments stood out.

Chrissy on Facebook said: "I love mine frozen. Because it explodes in your mouth when you bite into it."

Jackie called it the best thing to happen since the three day weekend. Jackie, my lawyers will be in touch. I kid. I kid. Thanks, Jackie!

Cal on Twitter, on the other hand, called it waste of chocolate. And there were plenty of people who agreed with that sentiment.

Most importantly, though. We're getting into the weekend and there is a Sponge Candy Festival happening at Platter's in North Tonawanda.

The centerpiece of the festival is a 5K and it has a great name. It's called "The Run for Sponge!"

Special thanks to Park Edge Sweet Shoppe who sent us some sponge candy sticks to share.

